Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
New Schalke signing Amine Harit refused NO 14 jersey because of incoming Baba Rahman
New Schalke signing Amine Harit was left disappointed after he was refused the jersey number 14 that was won by Baba Rahman last season.
Rahman is in the final phase of his recovery from a knee injury that has restricted his play.
French international Amine wore number 14 at both youth levels of the national team and former club FC Nantes.
Upon his arrival at Gelsenkirchen, he requested for jersey number 14 but manager Christian Helden told him he can't have it.
The Ghanaian left back chose shirt number 14 when joined on loan from English giants Chelsea FC.
Schalke continue prime him for a return and is likely that Rahman will be part of the Schalke team that will be playing in the Bundesliga next season.
