Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Watford sign Chelsea midfielder Chalobah on five-year deal
Watford have signed midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old was part of the England Under-21 side that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Poland last month.
Chalobah played 10 times as Chelsea won the Premier League last season.
He spent 2012-13 on loan at Watford, making 42 appearances for the Hornets, and has had five other loan spells, most recently with Napoli.
–
