DOL side Techiman City FC mourn with Kotoko - wish accident victims speedy recovery
Division One League side Techiman City FC have expressed their condolences to Asante Kotoko for their loss during the tragic accident suffered on Wednesday, and have wished the injured victims speedy recovery.
In a massive show of support and sympathy with the Red Family, the leadership of the Techiman-based club have called on the Football fraternity to pray for the club and to support them to overcome the traumatic period.
Signed by their president, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, the club's statement read:
'It's traumatic and mind-blowing as we never expected this to happen. We share in your loss and sympathise with you. Accept our condolences for the loss of Kofi Asare and be strong. We are with you in this."
Asante Kotoko were returning from their Premier League clash with Inter Allies from Accra on Wednesday afternoon when the tragic accident occurred at Nkawkaw.
Assistant Equipment Officer of the club Kofi Asare is reported to have died instantly with several others suffering various degrees of injuries.
