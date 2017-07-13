TOP STORIES
Accra Hearts of Oak sympathize with Kotoko
Accra, July 13, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak has expressed sympathy to their arch rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko following an incident on Wednesday night.
Kotoko's team bus was involved in an accident with a bus at Nkawkaw as the team was returning to Kumasi from Accra. One has been reported dead as many have suffered injuries.
According to a statement signed by Kwame Opare Addo, the Communication manager, the entire members of Hearts of Oak are devastated about the news and wants to sympathize and pray for Kotoko in this difficult moment.
"The staff and followers of Accra Hearts of Oak wish to express our profound sympathy to Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club following the unfortunate incident last night
"The entire Hearts of Oak family is devastated by the tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed and the injured officials and players
"We pray for the quick recovery, strength and fortitude of the entire family of Kumasi Asante Kotoko
"We have the conviction that you would overcome this storm as your Motto says, 'Kum apem a, apem beba'."
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
