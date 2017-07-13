TOP STORIES
PSV Eindhoven new boy Derrick Luckassen misses side's pre-season win over FC Sion
PSV Eindhoven new recruit Derrick Luckassen missed his side's 1-0 win pre-season friendly win over FC Sion on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Dutch born Ghanaian defender was absent as the side recorded their second exhibition win.
The Ghanaian also missed the side's 2-0 win against RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.
It's unclear if the new signing will feature against French giants AS Monaco.
The Dutch side is on a pre-season tour in Switzerland.
