PSV Eindhoven new boy Derrick Luckassen misses side's pre-season win over FC Sion

55 minutes ago | Sports News


PSV Eindhoven new recruit Derrick Luckassen missed his side's 1-0 win pre-season friendly win over FC Sion on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Dutch born Ghanaian defender  was absent as the side recorded their second exhibition win.

The Ghanaian also missed the side's 2-0 win against RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

It's unclear if the new signing will feature against French giants AS Monaco.

The Dutch side is on a pre-season tour in Switzerland.

