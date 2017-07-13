modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Asamoah Gyan given extra holiday as Kayserispor regroup in Austria for pre-season

55 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been handed an extended holiday before joining new club Kayserispor.

Gyan, 31, completed a two-year deal to the ambitious Turkish side last week.

He flew from the country to receive a doctorate degree for his achievements in football last weekend in his native Ghana.

The former Sunderland hitman has been given an extended holiday before joining the team's training camp in Austria.

Gyan is expected to commission an astro turf he has constructed for his alma mater Accra Academy on Tuesday July 18.

Asamoah Gyan

