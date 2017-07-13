modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan to join Kayserispor training camp in Austria next week

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will join Kayserispor training camp in Austria next week.

The 31-year-old is currently on holiday in his native country undertaking several charity, just a week after joining the side on a two-year deal.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported on Thursday that the Turkish side has given the Ghanaian

Asamoah Gyan

