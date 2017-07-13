TOP STORIES
Oysters speaking doesn't give a pearl.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Asamoah Gyan to join Kayserispor training camp in Austria next week
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will join Kayserispor training camp in Austria next week.
The 31-year-old is currently on holiday in his native country undertaking several charity, just a week after joining the side on a two-year deal.
GHANAsoccernet.com reported on Thursday that the Turkish side has given the Ghanaian
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News