Ghana ace Sulley Muntari pops up on Birmingham City radar
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari is under consideration at English Championship side Birmingham City.
Football League reports, the Ghana international is on the wish-list of the Blues and could bring him to St Andrews this summer.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving relegated Serie A side Pescara last season.
If the reports are anything to go by, Muntari will not struggle to play in England having enjoyed a fruitful spell at Portsmouth back in 2007/8 season.
He will relish the chance to reunite with manager Harry Redknapp who brought him from Italian club Udinese.
Muntari is known for having a strong relationship with Redknapp, and would surely be willing to return to England to reunite with the 70-year-old.
With Muntari currently sitting on the free agent's list, a move for the 32-year-old wouldn't cost much, and if he is able to remain fit throughout the full season, it would be a remarkable piece of business for the Blues.
