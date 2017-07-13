modernghana logo

CALEB EKUBAN: ‘I turned down many offers for Leeds United’

ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban reveals he turned down several offers to make a dream move to Leeds United.

The former Chievo Verona youth player penned a four year deal to join the English Championship side last week Tuesday after rejecting other pursuits for his signature.

The 20 year old, who can also represent Italy at the international stage scored 17 times in 34 games for FK Partizani last season.

Before joining the Albanian side on loan last term, he had already enjoyed loan spells at  SÃ¼dtirol, Lumezzane and Renate.

Ekuban told the club's official website: 'It's a pleasure to be here because it's a dream that is coming true. Since I was a little boy I always hoped to play for a club like this and this is a great club so I'm very happy to be here.

'At the end of last season - I had a good season last year - we were talking with my managers and this idea came out. Immediately when I heard of the interest of Leeds United I cancelled all the other options and I said that this must be the move.'

Caleb Ekuban

