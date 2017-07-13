TOP STORIES
Jordan Ayew suffers pre-season defeat with Swansea City against League Two side Barnet
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was in action as Swansea kicked off their pre-season campaign with a surprise defeat to League Two side Barnet on Wednesday night.
The Black Stars striker came on in the second half and did played his best but it was not enough from saving the Swans from defeat.
New signings Roque Mesa and Erwin Mulder featured for the Premier League club but John Akinde's first-half header proved to be the match-winner.
Swansea's next assignment is at the Talen Energy stadium against Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
