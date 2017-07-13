TOP STORIES
Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh absent as Wolves intensify pre-season in Austria
Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been left out of Wolves pre-season tour of Austria due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
The 25-year-old, who joined the English side from Eintracht Braunschweig last month, did not travel with the team due to the setback.
GHANAsoccernet.com understands the German-born defender is nursing the injury which has forced him out of the tour.
The African is expected to rival Conor Coady and Iorfa at the right-back position at Molineux.
