Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh absent as Wolves intensify pre-season in Austria

54 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been left out of Wolves pre-season tour of Austria due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year-old, who joined the English side from Eintracht Braunschweig last month, did not travel with the team due to the setback.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the German-born defender is nursing the injury which has forced him out of the tour.

The African is expected to rival Conor Coady and Iorfa at the right-back position at Molineux.

