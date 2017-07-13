TOP STORIES
Fulham considering move for Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh
English side Fulham are interested in signing Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.
The 22-year-old has emerged on the radar of the English Championship side after a fabolous campaign at Nordsjaelland.
The hugely talented African scored nine goals and provided several assists in 26 appearances for the Danish outfit to put the spotlight on his immense quality.
Fulham manager SlaviÅ¡a JokanoviÄ‡ is believed to be tossing with the idea of bringing the Ghanaian to Craven Cottage.
Donyoh, who is valued at £510k on Transfermarkt, is one of Ghana's most promising young talents with the capability of developing into a star for their national team.
He was scouted by Manchester City four years ago being farmed on loans to Danish sides Djurgardens IF and Falkenburg.
The prospect of playing for an English Championship side will be too hard to resist for an African, as well as a possible pay-rise also likely to be on the cards.
Godsway Donyoh
