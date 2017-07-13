TOP STORIES
POLITIC IS NOT A DIRTY GAME BUT THOSE WHO PLAY IT USE TO BE DIRTY.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Asante Kotoko bus crash sees kit man killed with dozens injured as Andre Ayew leads tributes to top Ghanaian team
WEST HAM star Andre Ayew has paid tribute to the victims of a deadly bus crash in his home country of Ghana.
A vehicle carrying players from top team Asante Kotoko was involved in a smash that killed one and injured 'almost all' 37 passengers.
Getty Images
9
Asante Kotoko players ahead of their game with Inter Allies ahead of the crash
😩 Sad.1 nation 1 country 1 family 🇬🇭🇬🇭we are together in good and bad.condolences to the equipment managers family and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/UaTnL3csIN
— AndrÃ© Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 13, 2017
The Kumasi-based club were on their way home from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra when their bus struck a stationary truck full of fertiliser.
The crash happened at Nkawkaw, 95 miles from capital Accra on Wednesday night.
The likes of Chelsea 's Baba Rahman, legendary Leeds striker Tony Yeboah, former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour and ex- Sunderland defender John Mensah have played for the club.
Ibrahim Ayew - brother the Prem stars Andre and Jordan - and former Aston Villa and Coventry flop Nii Lamptey also had spells.
Andre Ayew tweeted: 'Sad. 1 nation 1 country 1 family 🇬🇭🇬🇭we are together in good and bad.condolences to the equipment managers family and the entire team.'
Baba Rahman also posted: 'My thoughts and prayers are with the kotoko family.prayforkotoko.' (sic)
Getty Images
9
West Ham's Andre Ayew shows his passion after scoring for Ghana
My thoughts and prayers are with the kotoko family.prayforkotoko. pic.twitter.com/BtLzWVvM62
— baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) July 13, 2017
News Group Newspapers Ltd
9
Leeds legend Tony Yeboah started his career as a 15-year-old with Asante Kotoko
EPA
9
Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman also came through the club's ranks
Getty Images
9
Kumasi Asante Kotoko's players vie for the ball with players of Inter Allies
Eastern region police spokesman Thomas Obeng Asare said: 'The driver of the bus ran into the truck that was loaded with fertiliser and almost 37 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.
'They were rushed to the Holy Family hospital at Nkawkaw where some were treated and they have since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (in Kumasi).
'Unfortunately, the team's equipment officer died on the spot and the body has been deposited at the hospital.'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News