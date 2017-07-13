TOP STORIES
THE WORLD DRINKS AND FORGET, BUT THE CHRISTIAN DRINKS AND REMEMBRR.By: COKAR-ARTHURSON
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah can’t wait to make his debut for AFC Wimbledon
Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah says he can't wait to play his second game for AFC Wimbledon on Saturday against Watford, admitting it will be a 'good test'.
The 26-year-old joined up with his new team-mates at Wimbledon this week after signing for the club from Palace this summer.
The former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United striker previously enjoyed a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon in 2014 and says he can't wait to play in front of the Dons' supporters again.
The Dons could hopefully play against Premier League side Watford on Saturday.
'It's been a long time since I've played in front of these fans and I'm very much looking forward to it and it should be a good game,' Appiah told the AFC Wimbledon website .
'Watford will be a good test for us to see where we are at in pre-season and we'll try and build on that performance from there.'
Appiah returned to pre-season later than most due to the late finish of the Norwegian season, where he was on loan at Viking.
'It's been good,' the striker said of his first few days training with Wimbledon.
'It was a good introduction for myself and I'm looking forward to the week. I'd had a good conversation with the gaffer during the summer and once I spoke to him we had a long talk about it and it was the only place for me to come back to really.
'There are some good strikers here [such as Lyle Taylor and Cody McDonald] and we should be a threat in this league and as long as we click together well and spark in training and on the pitch as well, we'll do alright.'
Kwesi Appiah was a member of the Black Stars squad that finished second at the 2015 AFCON in Gabon.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News