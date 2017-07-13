TOP STORIES
Father of Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi who killed mother and son arrives in Italy
The father of the Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi, who murdered his mother and sister has arrived in Italy after the shocking incident.
Fred Nyantakyi, who lives in London has been spotted with his elder son Raymond and other relatives to get first hand information over the gruesome murder.
Fred moved to London after working for a gastronomic company in Italy for 15-years.
He has revealed plans to transfer his family to London until the unfortunate incident which has shocked Ghanaians living i Italy.
Solomon Nyantakyi, a former Parma youth player, is in the grips of the Italian police after confessing killing the duo.
