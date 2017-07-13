modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Father of Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi who killed mother and son arrives in Italy

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News


The father of the Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi, who murdered his mother and sister has arrived in Italy after the shocking incident.

Fred Nyantakyi, who lives in London has been spotted with his elder son Raymond and other relatives to get first hand information over the gruesome murder.

Fred moved to London after working for a gastronomic company in Italy for 15-years.

He has revealed plans to transfer his family to London until the unfortunate incident which has shocked Ghanaians living i Italy.

Solomon Nyantakyi, a former Parma youth player, is in the grips of the Italian police after confessing killing the duo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo sets up $100m fund for entrepreneurs, innovators

1 hour ago

Govt to raise GH¢17.4 bn in bonds next month

2 hours ago

quot-img-1You can't buy greatness, it's a blessing.

By: Hafiz Zakari quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35514.3595
Euro4.96904.9739
Pound Sterling5.61155.6190
Swiss Franc4.51564.5183
Canadian Dollar3.40863.4110
S/African Rand0.32900.3293
Australian Dollar3.33893.3444
body-container-line