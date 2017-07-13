TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifiers: Richmond Boakye strikes again for Red Star in draw at Irtysh Pavlodar
Red-hot Ghana striker Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his fifth goal in the Europa League qualifiers for Red Star Belgrade who earned a 1-1 draw at Irtysh Pavlodar in the first leg second round on Thursday.
Boakye put the Serbian giants in front in the 51st minute which gives them a an important away goal.
He was substituted on the 90th minute mark by Uros Raic.
But when Red Star thought they were running away with a win, their hosts snatched the equalizer in injury time.
Stefan Zivkovic converted a penalty to ensure the spolils were shared.
