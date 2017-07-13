modernghana logo

Europa League qualifiers: Richmond Boakye strikes again for Red Star in draw at  Irtysh Pavlodar 

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News


Red-hot Ghana striker Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his fifth goal in the Europa League qualifiers for Red Star Belgrade who earned a 1-1 draw at Irtysh Pavlodar in the first leg second round on Thursday.

Boakye put the Serbian giants in front in the 51st minute which gives them a an important away goal.

He was substituted on the 90th minute mark by Uros Raic.

But when Red Star thought they were running away with a win, their hosts snatched the equalizer in injury time.

Stefan Zivkovic converted a penalty to ensure the spolils were shared.

