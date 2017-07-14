modernghana logo

Ghana Sports Ministry provides tickets for athletes to Bahamas 2017

Sammy Heywood Okine
1 hour ago | Athletics

Mr Mawuko Kweku Afadzinu, the chef de mission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Wednesday said the Ministry of Youth and Sports is providing airfares for Ghana’s athletes to the 2017 edition of the commonwealth youth games in Bahamas.

Mr Afadzinu told the press at the GOC office in Accra that the Ghana Olympic Committee would take care of other costs that would be incurred during the games.

“The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is taking care of every aspect of the cost except the plane tickets. Everything related to the trip sums up to $50, 000, he said.

The Commonwealth Youth Games is expected to commence on July 18.

Ghana would be participating in seven disciplines, namely: athletics, swimming, boxing, tennis, cycling, judo and beach volleyball at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas

Each discipline is represented by two athletes, making it a total of 14 boys and girls supported by seven coaches and five officials.

