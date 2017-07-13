TOP STORIES
Black Stars and Ghanaian footballers abroad pour touching messages to Kotoko over fatal accident
Ghana's national team players and several footballers based abroad have been sending touching messages to giants Asante Kotoko after their bus was involved in an accident that claimed the life of one person on their delegation.
Turkey-based Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew of West Ham have been leading the words of support for the Kumasi side.
The bus carrying Ghanaian soccer team Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on Wednesday that also left several players and officials needing hospital treatment.
The Kumasi-based club were returning home from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra when their bus struck a stationary vehicle.
Ghanaian footballers have taken to Twitter to send heart warming messages to the Kumasi-based club following the death and injuries.
Below are some of the messages from some of the players.
my thoughts and prayers are with the management, playing body and the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on this fatal accident @AnimSammy
— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 13, 2017
😩 Sad.1 nation 1 country 1 family 🇬🇭🇬🇭we are together in good and bad.condolences to the equipment managers family and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/UaTnL3csIN
— AndrÃ© Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 13, 2017
Pray for Kumasi Asante Kotoko 🙏 https://t.co/6yCkzJ619H
— King Harrison (@thekingharrison) July 13, 2017
God Is Our Guide 🙏 #PrayForKotoko 😭 pic.twitter.com/ud9mChQNnj
— King Harrison (@thekingharrison) July 13, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @AsanteKotoko_SC on last night's fatal accident at Nkawkaw. #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/ZhMle9BsAb
— David Addy (@davidaddy60) July 13, 2017
My thoughts and prayers to my @AsanteKotoko_SC family.. sad sad sad moment😩😩😩😩😩!!!!! Hmmm lost for words.. @PFAGofficial @ghanafaofficial
— gideon baah (@gbaah3) July 12, 2017
My prayers are with @AsanteKotoko_SC team. 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— king David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) July 13, 2017
May God strengthen all the victims and their family's. Our prayers are with @AsanteKotoko_SC and we wish all quick recovery. #KotokoSC 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z8IB3iNiGY
— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) July 13, 2017
The Heart Of LIONS family is saddened to learn of Asante Kotoko's tragedy. Our thoughts are with the whole 'Kum Apem' family. #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/7ajs7NHZLv
— Heart Of Lions FC (@HeartOfLionsFC) July 13, 2017
We are saddened by the tragedy befallen Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Our thoughts & prayers are with the red army🔴 #StillBelieve â˜🏾 #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/gRcjhkIk1C
— Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) July 13, 2017
