Athleti coach Deigo Simeone hails Thomas Partey’s training output

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

Athletico Madrid manager Deigo Simeone has hailed the training exploits of Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey during the team's pre-season.

The Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey commenced pre-season with Atletico Madrid ahead of the upcoming Spanish La Liga season.

The former Almeria enforcer has been included in Deigo Simeone's first team side for the 2017/18 top-fight campaign having excelled in last season's outing with cameo playing time.

The 24-year-old was part of the 19 playing contingent out of which 14 are first team players and 5 being youth stars that reported for the side's endurance training sessions at their training grounds in the Spanish capital.

The industrious player has been heavily lauded by manager Simeone after showing great determination and hard work at the team's training.

