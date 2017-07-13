TOP STORIES
Steaua București released Sulley Muniru because owner does not want blacks in the team
It has been revealed that Steaua BucureÈ™ti cancelled the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley because owner Gigi Becali does not want Black players in the team.
The Romanian giants parted ways with the midfielder in May after two-years into his four-year contract, not because of his burst up with teammate Florin Tanase as said by manager Nicolae DicÄƒ, however because Muniru is black.
This summer the owner refused to bring a footballer exclusively because of the player's skin color.
GSP sources claim that head coach had decided on a central defender, but when they presented him to Gigi they had a shocking response: "It's black, I do not want blacks in the team. Has come, I only bring bad luck. " Becali could not be persuaded in any way, and the manager had to accept the situation.
He also confirmed in public that the main reason is that they are not white: "Muniru had behavioral problems, he jumped with his fists and legs on a player. I got rid of him, I do not need any more color players.
