Spanish side Deportivo Alaves lock in negotiations with Panathinaikos over Wakaso's signature
Spanish side Deportivo Alves are bolted in negotiations with Panathinaikos over the signature of Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.
The 26-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for Vitoria-Gasteiz based outfit.
Reports in the Spanish media indicate that, El Glorioso have opened up negotiations with his parent club, Panathinaikos over his possible capture.
The hard-working enforcer was one of the top performers for Granada despite their failure to survive the drop.
Wakaso has been linked with several clubs in Europe including Atlanta, Genoa and Celta Vigo but he looks set to return to the Spanish league.
Wakaso was excluded from the 30-man squad which was released by coach Kwesi Appiah for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and a double friendly games against USA and Mexico.
