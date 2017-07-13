TOP STORIES
How long can we live in this dark world?Why not we live simple,so that we all can enjoy the short time we have on this earth.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Hearts of Oak return to winning ways
Accra, July 13, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways by defeating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
The Phobians enjoyed a sweet revenge as skipper Thomas Abbey scored twice on the 36th and 46th minutes to grab all three points for the home side.
The BlackStars midfielder was adjudged the Nasco man of the match as he extended his goals tally to chase Dwarfs Nicholas Gyan for the top goals scorer of the season.
Accra Hearts of Oak have leapfrogged Kumasi Asante Kotoko to place third on the league table. Both sides would lock horns on match day 23 of the Ghana Premier league at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News