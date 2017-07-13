TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak show class with masterful solidarity with Kotoko after fatal accident
Hearts of Oak have demonstrated some excellence by replacing their Twitter handle with a hastag that shows solidarity with their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko following the latter's involvement in a fatal accident.
The Accra-based side have changed their normal name of Accra Hearts of Oak on their official Twitter handle to # PrayForKotoko in the wake of Wednesday's accident that claimed the life of one person with many injured.
The two sworn rivals were scheduled to meet on Sunday in a crucial league game but Hearts have put their rivalry aside to honour the Kumasi-based club.
This has drawn a lot of goodwill for Hearts with supporters from both sides hailing their gesture.
A team bus carrying the players and officials of Asante Kotoko, the most successful club in Ghana's Premier League, has been involved in a serious accident.
One death and multiple injuries have been reported from the incident on Wednesday, which took place as Asante Kokoto travelled back from their 1-0 loss to Inter Allies in Accra.
The club confirmed on Twitter that the bus collided with a stationary vehicle and that "personnel on the bus are generally fine".
However, some of those involved have been transported for treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.
The Ghana Football Association released a statement expressing their sadness.
It read: "The Ghana Football Association has learnt with sadness [of] an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their return to Kumasi following their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday.
"The GFA and the entire football fraternity is devastated by the sad development.
"The GFA has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.
"We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment."
Ghana star Asamoah Gyan was among the well-wishers to offer support on social media.
The club, fourth in this season's Ghana Premier League, are record 23-time winners of the competition, last triumphing in 2014.
Their loss to Inter Allies had been their first in over two months, with Saturday's match against third-placed Hearts of Oak now expected to be postponed.
