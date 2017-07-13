TOP STORIES
Government will foot medical bills of players and officials of Asante Kotok
Government will bear the medical costs of players and officials of Asante Kotoko following their bus accident on Wednesday.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who visited the players at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Thursday donated an amount of GHS10,000 to the team and also said the government would take care of the medical bills.
'I had to visit the players before going to the office this morning. From here we will have a meeting on the issue and decide what we can do for the players.
'The KMA and the Regional Coordinating Council will take care of the hospital bills to assist the team.
'The Regional Coordinating Council and the KMA have put our heads together and so we are donating an amount of GHS10,000 to the team to assure them that we are with them in these trying times.'
The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when the bus ran into a stationary vehicle.
The team were returning to Kumasi on Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 after their 0-1 defeat to Inter Allies in a Premier League game.
The assistant equipment officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who was also involved in the accident, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead.
