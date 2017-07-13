TOP STORIES
SWAG sympathizes with Asante Kotoko over terrible accident
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is devastated by the sad news of an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Wednesday night, on their way back to Kumasi after their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra.
In a statement signed by SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, the association called for prayers and support for the injured officials and players of Asante Kotoko, some of whom are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.
"At this difficult moment, SWAG prayers are with the entire Kotoko family and that of the late Mr Kofi Asare, the team's Assistant Equipment Officer, who died as a result of the accident.
'SWAG urges its members and the general public to be sensitive to the sensibilities of the injured and those who are going through emotional difficulties, by avoid postIng or sharing images of the affected players and officials on the various platforms
"Posting and sharing such disturbing images in no way offer support to the victims of this unfortunate incident in this difficult time, " the statement added.
SWAG also calls on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the Premier League Board (PLB) and all stakeholders to offer support to the team and their families in these trying moments.
"In these trying moments, it would be appropriate for the GFA and PLB to consider suspending this weekend's league matches in solidarity with Kotoko and as a sign of respect to the injured players and officials, " the statement added.
SWAG also urged the advised clubs to ensure they put in place adequate insurance policies for their players and officials to enable them deal with the consequences of such unfortunate incidents.
