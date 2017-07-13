TOP STORIES
DON'T MALTREAT HER IN THE DAYTIME AND ENDEAVOUR TO MAKING HER YOUR QUEEN IN THE NIGHT.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Asante Kotoko confirm deputy kit manager Kofi Asare perished in bus accident
Asante Kotoko have confirmed the death of their Deputy Equipment Officer Kofi Asare in Wednesday night's fatal bus accident.
A statement on the club's website on Thursday read: ''Management has been in shock and grief following Wednesday's unfortunate accident involving our team bus.
''The bus, which had our players and technical team members ran into a stationary KIA truck at Nkawkaw around 9:45 pm.
''Injured players and officials were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw. Others were however transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the early hours of Thursday.
''Players and officials who sustained minor injuries have all been treated and discharged.
''We regret to announce that, our Deputy Equipment Officer, Kofi Asare could not make it.
''Management has met his family to brief them of the sad event. Meanwhile, Head Coach, Steven Polack; Team Manager, Godwin Ablordey; midfielder, Ollennu Ashitey and the bus driver, Nana Berkye are on admission receiving treatment.
''The Medical Team and Management are going to follow-up on all the treated and discharged victims. On Saturday, the Medical Team will invite every member of the team who was on the bus for thorough examination again.''
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News