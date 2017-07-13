TOP STORIES
Ghana's U-17 Group A opponents India aims for at least quarter-final finish
With just over 2 months to go for the highly anticipated U-17 World Cup, the Indian team has had an impressive summer in Italy where they held their own against the football giants.
The Indian side which is led by Coach Luis Norton de Matos is aiming for at least a quarter final finish in the World Cup but the task will not be an easy one as India has drawn against two time champions Ghana and also football loving nation Colombia along with USA.
All three teams are very formidable opponents and India will have a challenging and hard task ahead. The U-17 team was supposed to head out to the US but that exposure trip has now been cancelled due to visa problems. There will still be trips to Mexico and Australia and with the tournament fast approaching; the team needs as many friendlies against top notch countries.
Indian football has seen a steady rise breaking the 100 spot in the FIFA rankings. India are now on 96 and national football coach attributes this success to team work. It is an amazing time for football fans across the country as fans have not been more excited to watch the country in action.
The quality of football has drastically improved and one has to wonder if the impact of the Indian Super League (ISL) is evident. In February 2015, India ranked 171, the rise has been gradual and Constantine has even stated how he could foresee the change in football in the country after the onset of the ISL. There has been a lot said on the ISL and all the cons but one cannot ignore the benefits it has brought. From marquee players to better infrastructure, it has definitely helped bring about direction to Indian football.
