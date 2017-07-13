TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong on trial at French third-tier side FC Paris
Ghana youth international Geoffrey Acheampong is on trial at French third-tier side Paris FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 19-year old is in search of regular playing time after struggling to make an impact at Bastia.
The former Right to Dream Academy defender featured in the club's defeat to Ebenezer Assifuah's Ligue 2 side Le Havre
Acheampong played for the Ghana U20 team in the qualifiers to the 2017 African Youth Championship.
