modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong on trial at French third-tier side FC Paris

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana youth international Geoffrey Acheampong is on trial at French third-tier side Paris FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year old is in search of regular playing time after struggling to make an impact at Bastia.

The former Right to Dream Academy defender featured in the club's defeat to Ebenezer Assifuah's Ligue 2 side Le Havre

Acheampong played for the Ghana U20 team in the qualifiers to the 2017 African Youth Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Haruna Iddrisu Is Superb – Muntaka

2 hours ago

Let’s Pray For Kotoko – Mahama

4 hours ago

quot-img-1EVERYONE MAKES MISTAKES IN LIFE BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN THEY HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM. THE REST OF LIFE.SOMETIMES GOOD PEOPLE MAKE BAD CHOICES, IT DOES'NT MEAN THEY ARE BAD. IT MEANS THEY ARE HUMAN

By: OMANE EDWARD quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35514.3595
Euro4.96904.9739
Pound Sterling5.61155.6190
Swiss Franc4.51564.5183
Canadian Dollar3.40863.4110
S/African Rand0.32900.3293
Australian Dollar3.33893.3444
body-container-line