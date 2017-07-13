TOP STORIES
“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time; for that’s the stuff life is made of.”By: Afesi Cornelius
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
The Blind Pass: A weekly feature on the Ghana Premier League - We Stand with Asante Kotoko
There were games in midweek but Asante Kotoko's involvement in an accident later in the night has dominated the headlines. Earlier reports suggested a gory one with many in critical condition but management of the club has moved to allay all fears, saying the situation is generally stable now.
Champions Wa All Stars dealt a big blow to the title chances of Aduana Stars as they humbled them to a 3-1 defeat at the Malik Jabir park in Wa. Usual suspects David Abagna, Paul Asare and Nasiru Moro did the damage for the soon to be dethroned champions with Rashid Alhassan getting the consolation for Aduana.
Ashanti Gold SC continued their demolition exercise to steer far off the drop soon as they travelled up north to account for Bolga All Stars in a 2-0 thriller. Daniel Gozar bagged the brace in an all-round impressive team performance.
Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics settled for a goalless draw in their game at the Cape Coast stadium.
Medeama SC bounced back from the nightmare show in Kumasi to defeat Tema Youth football club by 1 goal to nil at the Tarkwa park.
Farouk Adams' lone goal was enough to give Elmina Sharks the all-important win against the home side, Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf . This could be an important 3 points in the battle of survival for the Edina based club.
Inter Allies handed coach Steve Pollarck his first league defeat as coach of Asante Kotoko in a cagey encounter which was settled by an Abdul Halik Hudu's close range finish.
Hearts of Oak got back to winning ways after two defeats on the bounce in a convincing 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea. An inspired performance by captain Thomas Abbey was rewarded with a brace as he led his charges to cruise to victory.
West Africa Football Academy moved another step closer to making history as they beat Bechem United by 2 goals to nothing at the Red Bull Arena. Goals from Komla Agbedniadan and Richard Danso secured maximum points for the league leaders.
WE STAND WITH ASANTE KOTOKO..
News of Asante Kotoko's involvement in a near gory accident in the aftermath of the midweek games has taken the shine off and marred week 22 a great deal.
Our prayers are with the team and everyone connected to the Asante Kotoko fraternity.
COME BACK STRONGER!!!
#PRAYFORKOTOKO #WESTANDTOGETHER
By: Kwame Owusu Ansah
Follow on twitter @totti_er_pupone
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News