Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
GFA issue disclaimer regarding Kwesi Nyantakyi’s facebook account
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied a Facebook account created in the name of the President of the association, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, soliciting for funds from unsuspecting public.A statement published on the official website of the association said:
'The GFA's attention has been drawn to a fake Facebook account pretending to be that of the President of the Federation, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.'
'The said Facebook account has been soliciting money from the public claiming it is Mr. Nyantakyi making the demands on behalf of the GFA. The GFA wishes to state that that Facebook account is fake and that Mr. Nyantakyi is not soliciting money on behalf of the GFA,' it said.
'The GFA therefore wishes to draw attention of the public that this fake Facebook account has been set up by impersonators swindling innocent people of their hard-earned money. Anyone contacted by such Facebook or social media accounts soliciting money on behalf of the GFA or Mr. Nyantakyi should be promptly reported to the police,' the statement added.
