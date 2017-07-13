TOP STORIES
Ex-Ghana defender Sam Johnson tips Gyan to take the Turkish league by storm
Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has touted Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan to excel in Turkey following his switch to Kayserispor.
Gyan, 31, completed a two-year deal to Turkish side Kayserispor following the expiration of his contract with Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.
And Johnson, who is popularly known in football circles as 'Foyoo', spent eight years in the Turkish Super Lig, playing for clubs such as Fernerbahce, Gaziantepspor and Kayserispor, is convinced of the former Sunderland hitman becoming a success in the league.
'I wish he had signed for a bigger club like Galatasaray or Fenerbahce because over there they have more quality players to help him perform well,' Johnson told Graphic Sports.
The former Hearts of Oak guardsman asserted that Turkish league is way ahead of the Asian leagues where Gyan had previously plied his trade.
'The Turkish league is ahead and much difficult than the Chinese league because over there you fight and ran a lot."
Gyan was given a rousing welcome by fans of the club at the weekend, and Johnson was hopeful the fans' expectation would be met because the Ghana captain would be a hit in the Turkish league.
