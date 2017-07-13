TOP STORIES
Kotoko team’s deputy equipment officer confirmed dead
The deputy equipment officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Asare Thomas has been confirmed dead after a fatal motor accident involving the team bus on Wednesday night.
The team including the coach, Steve Polack was returning to Kumasi from Accra after a week 22 Premier League game when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Thomas Asare is said to have died on the spot as a result of the accident.
The team's bus ran into a stationary KIA Rhino truck which was parked on the shoulder of the road close to the Nkawkaw by-pass.
The Eastern Regional Police PRO, Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said all occupants of the bus sustained various degrees of injury and were initially rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw but were subsequently transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.
“At about 10 pm, Asante Kotoko Football team, numbering about 25 including the players and officials on board Yutong Bus No.GT 4327-16 driven by one Nana Boakyi, aged 60, from Accra towards Kumasi.
On reaching the Nkawkaw by-pass motor road at Nankyia, the bus ran into the rear portion of a KIA Rhino truck No. AS 7321 – 13 driven by one Abass Francis, aged 28, also towards Kumasi direction loaded with quantities of fertilizer. All the occupants of the bus sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Holy Family Hospital Nkawkaw for treatment. The physical instructor of the team one Asare Thomas died on the spot”.
–
By: Neil Nii Amartey Karnaku/citifmonline.com/Ghana
