Former President Mahama shows support for sorrowful Kotoko family

19 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has thrown his support for Kumasi Asante Kotoko following their tragic accident which occurred at Nkawkaw on Wednesday night.

He expressed his condolences to the Premier League giants for the loss of their assistant equipment officer Kofi Asare through the accident.

The team was on their way back to Kumasi after a 1-0 loss to Inter Allies on Wednesday afternoon at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

In a Facebook page comment the former President John Mahama said 'Let's remember Asante Kotoko S.C. in our prayers.'

The bus carrying the entire playing body and technical staff of the Porcupine Warriors is reported to have run into a stationary truck carrying loads of sugar and rice.

