Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Phar Rangers pledge GH¢ 2,000 cash support to accident-hit Asante Kotoko
Division One League Phar Rangers have offered a GH¢ 2,000 cash support to giants Asante Kotoko who are involved in a fatal bus accident.
This has been announced by club president Nana Yaw Amponsah.
The club's deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare died on the spot as the team bus rammed into a snail-moving truck on their return to Kumasi after a league match in Accra.
Asante Kotoko had lost 1-0 to Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium.
