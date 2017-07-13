modernghana logo

Phar Rangers pledge GH¢ 2,000 cash support to accident-hit Asante Kotoko

- ghanasoccernet.com
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Division One League Phar Rangers have offered a GH¢ 2,000 cash support to giants Asante Kotoko who are involved in a fatal bus accident. 

This has been announced by club president Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The club's deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare died on the spot as the team bus rammed into a snail-moving truck on their return to Kumasi after a league match in Accra.

Asante Kotoko had lost 1-0 to Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

More Sports News

