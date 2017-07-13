TOP STORIES
Premier League clubs commiserate with Kotoko after bus crash
Several Ghana Premier League clubs have sent goodwill wishes to Kumasi Asante Kotoko after their team bus was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday night.
The team was returning to Kumasi after their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Allies at the El-Wak stadium, when the bus they were travelling in ran into a truck which was parked in the middle of the road.
One person has already been reported dead, with several injured as a result. Kotoko's biggest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak were the first club to send their support to the club via social media and other clubs followed in the same vein.
The hashtag #PrayForKotoko is also the number one trend in Ghana.
Hearts of Oak
Please, please, please, GOD! Do not let this news we are hearing about our brothers Asante Kotoko be true. #PrayForKotoko . #TogetherWeStand pic.twitter.com/MUtjTUnnFX
— #PrayForKOTOKO (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 12, 2017
WAFA
Our thoughts and prayers are with the @AsanteKotoko_SC family on last night’s fatal accident at Nkawkaw. #Godisincontrol pic.twitter.com/QJpT8gKpwW
— WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) July 13, 2017
Inter Allies
Everyone at Inter Allies is saddened to learn of Asante Kotoko’s accident. Our thoughts are with them & we share their pain. #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/6AsX2fptRh
— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) July 13, 2017
Aduana
The #ogya family is deeply saddened by the news involving @AsanteKotoko_SC . Let’s say a prayer for the Kotoko family #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/ahh9IlIDzD
— foaduanafc (@AduanaStarsFc) July 13, 2017
Ebusua Dwarfs
Too bad, Our thoughts and prayers are with you & speedy recovery to injured staff & players #PrayForKotoko
— Ebusua Dwarfs Fc (@Ebusua_Dwarfs) July 13, 2017
Medeama
We are saddened by the development with @AsanteKotoko_SC . Let’s stay together and pray for the team.
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) July 13, 2017
Berekum Chelsea
Our Thoughts And Prayers are with the Kotoko family #PrayForKotoko pic.twitter.com/aBsDe5eYCX
— Berekum Chelsea FC (@BkmChelseaFc) July 12, 2017
–
By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
