Ghana FA sympathizes with Asante Kotoko after fatal accident
The Ghana Football Association has learnt with sadness, an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their return to Kumasi following their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday.
The GFA and the entire football fraternity is devastated by the sad development.
The GFA has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.
We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment.
Meanwhile a high-powered GFA delegation has been dispatched to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw to offer support to Asante Kotoko in this difficult time.
