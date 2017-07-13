modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko assistant kit manager Kofi Asare reported dead in bus accident

47 minutes ago | Sports News

There are reports that Asante Kotoko assistant Equipment Officer Kofi Asare perished in last night's fatal accident. 

But the club and Police are yet to confirm.
The Asante Kotoko team bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in the 1-0 defeat.

The team vehicle reportedly ran into a loaded truck with registration number AS 7329-13 parked on the side of the road at Nkawkaw.

