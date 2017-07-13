TOP STORIES
CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare dies after Wednesday accident
The Assistant Equipment Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead after the club suffered a fatal accident on Wednesday night at Nkawkaw.
The Kumasi giants were returning from Accra after their lone goal defeat to Inter Allies in the Premier League.
The Premier League Board Representative of the club Thomas Boakye-Agyemang sadly confirmed the news to the media.
'Got three ambulances to rush the driver, Polack and Ablordey to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Okwahu United gave their bus to us so we sent the injured players to KATH too,' Boakye-Agyemang noted.
'Our Assistant Equipment Officer Kofi Asare is however gone.'
Reports are that the Kotoko bus run into a stationary vehicle which was heavy with rice and sugar.
