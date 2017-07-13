TOP STORIES
Patrick Twumasi gives Astana to victory over Spartaks in Champions League
Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi registered the only goal for FC Astana in their UEFA Champions League qualification round over Spartaks Jurmala at the Slokas Stadium on Wednesday.
Both sides created plethora of chances in the first half but could not break the deadlock.
The 23-year-old Ghanaian poacher handed FC Astana a huge first leg advantage when he scored for the side in the 73rd minute of the game.
The return league tie will be played at the Astana Arena in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
He lasted for the entire duration of the game with a splendid performance during the match.
The strike was Twumasi's 8th for FC Astana in all competitions this season.
