TOP STORIES
‘Whenever I climb I am followed by a dog called 'Ego'.’By: Friederich Wilhelm N
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Barbaric act at Kotoko accident scene as rescuers loot players and technical staff
The technical staff and playing body of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and technical staff suffered double agony as rescuers turned top rob them of their personal belongings following their fatal accident last night.
These robbers who had the helpless players and officials at their mercy took items ranging from mobile phones, Ipads, football boots and money under the pretence of rescuing them.
Players including Ahmed Adams, Saddick Adams, Baba Mahama and Eric Donkor all got their phones stolen at the scene while many others lost their monies.
The Ghanaian giants were involved in a fatal motor accident with a member of the team feared dead on their return to Kumasi on Wednesday after their league game in Accra.
Mr. Asare the assistant kit manager of the Porcupine Warriors is reported to have died even though this is unconfirmed.
Several members including Coach Steven Pollack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey are also still trapped in the vehicle.
Coach Pollack is reported to have suffered a serious leg injury and has been sent to the hospital for an urgent medical attention.
All the players and officials in the bus number about 35 were sent to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.
Most of the players sustained various degree of injuries in the accident that occurred at Nkawkaw with talented play maker Baba Mahama's reported to be serious.
The team vehicle reportedly ran into a loaded truck with registration number AS 7329-13 parked on the side of the road.
The bus of the Ghanaian giants was returning to their base on Wednesday night after their 1-0 league defeat to Inter Allies in Accra when they were involved in the serious accident.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News