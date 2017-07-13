TOP STORIES
Fast-growing Wa All Stars Midfielder play maker Moro Nasiru wins MVP in 3-1 win over Aduana Stars
Wa All Stars midfielder Nasiru Moro was adjudged the player of the match in his side's 3-1 mauling of Aduana Stars at the Wa Park following his stupendous performance.
The pocket size midfielder capped a memorable outing for his side with a goal and an assist to earned his second MVP of the cseason and first in the Premier League.
The utility midfield icon set the Wa Park ablaze with his explicit passing skills reminiscent to his namesake, Pablo Aimar.
A five star outing in front of his home fans uncovered the best from the midfielder who teed up Paul Asare Devries for the third goal.
Moro scored his first Premier League for Wa All Stars in four years and his first goal since April last year where he scored in an MTN FA Cup mauling over Mighty Royals from Dormaa.
He joins David Abagna and Devries Paul Asare as Wa All Stars players to have won the MVP award this season.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
