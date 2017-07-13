TOP STORIES
Breaking News: Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko involved in fatal motor accident, one feared dead
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been involved in a fatal motor accident with a member of the team feared dead on their return to Kumasi on Wednesday after their league game in Accra.
Mr Asare the assistant kit manager of the Porcupine Warriors is reported to have died even though this is unconfirmed.
Several members including coach Steven Pollack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey are also still trapped in the vehicle.
Coach Pollack is reported to have suffered an serious leg injury and has been sent to the hospital for an urgent medical attention.
All the players and officials in the bus number about 35 have been sent to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw while details on what looks like a very serious accident are emerging.
Some players including captain Amos Frimpong, talented play maker Baba Mahama and defender Ahmed Adams all sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred at Nkawkaw.
Nana Berchie is also reported to be seriously injured while still trapped on this bus which could be seen to have collided with an on-coming truck carrying rice.
Goalkeeper Felix Annan who stayed behind in Accra after Wednesday's league match tweeted the disturbing news confirming the seriousness of the accident.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan tweeted:
OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭!GodAllIAskIsYourProtectionOnEveryone!!I Can't Stop Crying#LetsPrayForKotoko#😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DU1C4KK5Zp
— Felix Annan (@van_felix21) July 12, 2017
The team vehicle reportedly ran into a loaded truck with registration number AS 7329-13 parked on the side of the road.
The bus of the Ghanaian giants were returning to their base on Wednesday night after their 1-0 league defeat to Inter Allies in Accra when they were involved in the serious accident.
More to follow soon
