Kotoko bus crashes; one feared dead, coach, players injured
Kumasi Asante Kotoko's team bus has been involved in what appears to be a fatal accident on a return journey to Kumasi after game week 22 fixture against Inter Allies.
The bus had about 35 occupants made up of players and team officials.
Details of how the Wednesday night accident occurred are sketchy, but the bus is reported to have run into a stationary truck loaded with rice, with registration number AS 7329-13.
Kotoko confirmed the accident on the team’s official twitter account.
It said “The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when our bus ran into a stationary vehicle.Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are however receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw. Management requests that fans stay calm. A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.”
Some officials of the team including the Assistant Coach, Godwin Ablordey, players Baba Mahama, Ahmed Adams, Nana Berchie and Amos Frimpong, have sustained varying degrees of injury, after they were stuck in the car before they were rescued.
According to some officials and supporters who were behind the bus in other cars, the stationary vehicle was actually parked almost in the middle of the road with no warning sign.
According to them, several calls to the fire service, police and the national ambulance service did not yield any response, as passers-by and other team officials are the ones helping to convey the injured to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.
Unconfirmed reports say the team's equipment officer; Mr. Thomas Obeng Asare has died, whiles club coach Steve Pollack is in a serious condition.
Asante Kotoko played out a 1:0 defeat to Inter Allies at the El Wak stadium, and is currently returning to prepare ahead of their match day 23 game against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.
By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/Citifmonline.com/Ghana
