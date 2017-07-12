modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Sports Ministry to provide tickets for athletes to Bahamas

GNA
50 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra July 12, GNA - Mr Mawuko Kweku Afadzinu, the chef de mission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Wednesday said the Ministry of Youth and Sports is providing airfares for Ghana's athletes to the 2017 edition of the commonwealth youth games in Bahamas.

Mr Afadzinu told the press at the GOC office in Accra that the Ghana Olympic Committee would take care of other costs that would be incurred during the games.

'The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is taking care of every aspect of the cost except the plane tickets. Everything related to the trip sums up to $50, 000, he said.

The Commonwealth youth Games is expected to commence on July 18.

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

