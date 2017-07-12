modernghana logo

Ghanaian Athletes for Bahamas on Saturday

GNA
50 minutes ago | Sports News

By Angela Ayimbire
Accra, July 12, GNA - Twelve Ghanaian Athletes will leave for Bahamas on Saturday to participate in the Commonwealth Youth games.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Chef de Mission of the Ghana Olympics Committee said all necessary preparations have been made for the trip.

He said the young athletes would have the opportunity to exhibit their talents in seven sporting disciplines and possibly come back with medals.

The seven sporting disciplines are swimming, tennis, athletics, beach volley, cycling, boxing and judo.

'We want to give our young athletes the feel of what it takes to compete at the international stage. We do so in the knowledge and believe that it would help them to take their preparation, training and mindsets to the level of champions because until they begin to compete with the best and highest performers in the world, it is difficult to leave the threshold of the ordinary.

'Our primary objective for going to Bahamas is to pipe up desires in our athletes and to get them performing at the level where the country can get medals as the end product.

'After giving them the right level of exposure and sensitizing them to have the mind set of champions, we expect them to return home with medals' he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of youth and sports and the Director General of the National Sports Authority for their support.

The team was accompanied 11 officials and a medical officer.

GNA

