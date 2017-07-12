TOP STORIES
Match Report: WAFA 2-0 Bechem United- WAFA inches closer to Premier League title win over Bechem United
WAFA's dream of winning this year's Ghana Premier League title takes a giant step after inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Bechem United in week 22 at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
The academy Boys exhibited exactly what they have done all season by adding Bechem United to their victims at the Sogakope Park.
The Academy Boys dominated play as usual in the opening minutes and nearly got the opener in the 3rd minute but for a good goalkeeping by Lawrence Osei saved Bechem United blushes.
But it was not long when striker Komlan Agbegniadan broke the deadlock with curling shot just outside the box in the 24th minute, and could have quickly added the second of the match on the 26th minute but failed to connect Daniel Lomotey's shot across to the dismay of the home fans.
Midfielder Richmond Danso sealed the win for WAFA in the 46th minute as they take huge step in realizing their league title dream.
WAFA extend their lead at the summit of the log to three 43 points, three ahead of Aduana Stars following their 3-1 defeat at Wa All Stars.
