Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 Great Olympics- Crabs and Wonder Club share the spoils
Ebusua Dwarfs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Great Olympics in week 22 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams had quality chances in the opening 10 minutes, with league's top scorer Nicholas Gyan firing over the bar after being released by Joseph Esso.
The hosts controlled the pace of the game in the closing stages of the half but Olympics showed determination to end the first half in a draw.
Olympics piled incessant pressure on Dwarfs in the second half but Benjamin Arthur's through pass to Kaplaka was wasted with just goalkeeper Michael Abu to beat.
The dying embers of the game became a ding-dong battle as both sides tried to take the initiative but just like the first half, the game ended in a stalemate.
