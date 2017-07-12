modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 Great Olympics- Crabs and Wonder Club share the spoils

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | League Report

Ebusua Dwarfs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Great Olympics in week 22 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams had quality chances in the opening 10 minutes, with league's top scorer Nicholas Gyan firing over the bar after being released by Joseph Esso.

The hosts controlled the pace of the game in the closing stages of the half but Olympics showed determination to end the first half in a draw.

Olympics piled incessant pressure on Dwarfs in the second half but Benjamin Arthur's through pass to Kaplaka was wasted with just goalkeeper Michael Abu to beat.

The dying embers of the game became a ding-dong battle as both sides tried to take the initiative but just like the first half, the game ended in a stalemate.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More League Report

TOP STORIES

Boakye Agyarko Slams ECG Group Over Privatization

3 hours ago

Job Creation Ghana’s Biggest Challenge – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

quot-img-1God is good all the time,all the time God is good!!

By: uknown quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35404.3583
Euro4.97284.9770
Pound Sterling5.59145.5987
Swiss Franc4.49764.5002
Canadian Dollar3.37063.3727
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.31233.3200
body-container-line