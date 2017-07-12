modernghana logo

Match Report: Medeama 1-0 Tema Youth: Agyenim Boateng powers Mauves to crucial win

ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | League Report

Agyenim Boateng's first half strike ensured Medeama SC returned to recovered from last Sunday's heavy loss at Asante Kotoko as they defeated a stubborn Tema Youth side 1-0 at the Tarkwa T&A Park.

Both sides came into the match badly in search of a win following their respective losses over the weekend, but it was the Mauves that showed brilliance in the opening minutes.

And on the 16th minute mark, midfielder Isaac Agyenim Boateng opened the scoring for the host which proved to be the only goal of the game as Medeama swiftly recovered from their week 21 hiccups at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The wins lifts Medeama to 6th position on the standings with 31 points, same as Ebusua Dwarfs but a superior goal difference.

