Ghana defender Daniel Opare features in Augsburg friendly defeat to Wacker Innsbruck

52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Daniel Opare featured for Augsburg in their 1-0 defeat to Wacker Innsbruck in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old returned to the German side following the expiration of his loan deal at French Lique 2 side Lens.

The Ghana international started the game as Augsburg lost to the Austrian side.

Opare was signed to replace compatriot Baba Rahman who was sold to Chelsea two seasons ago but could not meet expectations.

Opare was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

