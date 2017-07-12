TOP STORIES
Thomas Partey's future at Spanish side Atletico Madrid still hangs in balance
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is one of many puzzles Atletico Madrid need to solve before the start of the 2017/18 season.
The Ghanaian arrived earlier to compete with full guarantees for the coming season.
Partey's contract was renewed a few months ago, for three more seasons, so he is linked to the Rojiblanca entity until June 2022.
The 22-year-old, whose contract was to end in season 2018/19, extended his relationship with the Colchonero club, where he desires to succeed.
However, reality has marked him that he is not counting on the minutes he would need because in last season, he played exactly 1,000 minutes, distributed in 24 appearances, but he started only nine of them, and scored one goal and registered three assists.
The Atletico committed with the player to find a solution ahead of the upcoming season since the club are aware that has not been fair to him. The entity already know that it will not continue with the same role it has to date.
That way he would have told AtlÃ©tico . The closeness of the World Cup is another reason. He is 24 years old and is at a key moment of his career.
Simeone has praised again and again his attitude, his predisposition, his work . Proof of this is that during the past winter, the player chose not to go on vacation to continue training in Madrid both to be well for the African Cup.
He returned to pre-season earlier than expected to work himself before the group.
The decision of El Cholo has been key in the last markets to close the exit door on players when there were suitors.
The Ghanaian has worked in silence, without creating problems and has always added.
But the reality is that he is fourth or fifth choice in midfield and the third or fourth on the right side. In fact, last season, had it not been injuries to Juanfran, Vrsaljko and GimÃ©nez, Atletico would not have discovered that they had a great right back in the squad.
It is surprising that a footballer like him who is a pivot, played more minutes as a lateral and interior than in his usual position. And taking into account that, he ended up being lateral by the injury of three companions. That is, it is possible that had it not been that circumstance, he would not even have had those minutes.
The desire of the player is to succeed at Atletico but the circumstances are what they are. At this moment, the mattress club knows that there are offers for him in the Spanish league, Serie A, Premier, Germany and Turkey.
He is a very appealing player for many and would be a loss for Simeone since he is a footballer who values â€‹â€‹(although he does not use him too much) his work, attitude, personality and versatility.
Atletico have already communicated to all players in his situation ( Correa Gimenez and he) that it will not be easy to leave this summer market.
Another issue is that until January they will not be able to register players and will have to use what they have now until winter, when Atletico could find a replacement in the market.
The player has a termination clause of 36 million euros, which is quite large. Although there are interested clubs it is a prohibitive amount for many.
A possible solution, as they understand from Atletico, would be an assignment to keep track of a player who may be very useful to the team in the future.
